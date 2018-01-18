Newport man charged with 2 counts of capital murder

A Newport man accused of killing his wife and their unborn child has been formally charged with murder.

Henry Boyce, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, announced Thursday that 40-year-old Rickey Don Crawford, Jr. of Newport has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

Crawford is accused of killing his wife, Amanda, and their unborn child last November at their home.

According to Newport police, it appeared Amanda Crawford had been stabbed multiple times.

"This is the first homicide involving a pregnant victim I have seen," Boyce stated in a news release. "The facts of this case are definitely heinous."

Crawford is scheduled to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 19.

