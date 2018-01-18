UPDATE: Man pleads not guilty to killing wife, unborn baby

A Newport man accused of killing his wife and their unborn child pleaded not guilty Friday to murder.

Rickey Don Crawford, Jr. of Newport entered his plea in the Jackson County Circuit Court and waived formal arraignment.

The public defender's office said they would hire him special counsel from Little Rock that handles capital murder charges.

Henry Boyce, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, announced Thursday that he was charging the 40-year-old Crawford, Jr. with two counts of capital murder.

Crawford is accused of killing his wife, Amanda, and their unborn child last November at their home.

According to Newport police, it appeared Amanda Crawford had been stabbed multiple times.

"This is the first homicide involving a pregnant victim I have seen," Boyce stated in a news release. "The facts of this case are definitely heinous."

