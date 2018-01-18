Bishop says Arkansas AG wrong for participating in rally

By KELLY P. KISSEL

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Roman Catholic bishop of Arkansas says he'll skip an anti-abortion rally this weekend, saying the keynote speaker inappropriately pushed the state's aggressive execution schedule last year.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will speak Sunday. Bishop Anthony Taylor said in a letter that Rutledge has "good anti-abortion credentials" but efforts to execute four men undermine claims she is "pro-life."

Rutledge did not specifically address Taylor's criticism, but invited people to attend a rally to support the "sanctity of life."

Taylor gave the opening prayer at last year's rally.

The "March for Life" has been held for 40 years. The Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion came 45 years ago.

The march's organizer, Arkansas Right to Life, said it is a "single-issue organization."

