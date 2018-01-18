ASP on scene of multiple car crash

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down Arkansas Highways 163 and 158, just south of Jonesboro.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Pete's Western Wear.

Arkansas State Police have shut down the road as they work to clear the scene. Witnesses report several ambulances have also responded.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.