ASP on scene of multiple car crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down Arkansas Highways 163 and 158, just south of Jonesboro.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Pete's Western Wear.

Arkansas State Police have shut down the road as they work to clear the scene. Witnesses report several ambulances have also responded.

