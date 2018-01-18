Mayor Perrin delivers State of the City address

Mayor Harold Perrin delivered his annual State of the City address at the Cooper Alumni Center Thursday.

After recapping successes of 2017, Mayor Perrin showcased the plans for 2018.

It included a lot of roadwork and improvements to area parks.

Perrin said it’s all about improving the quality of life in Jonesboro.

“We've done so many things on quality of life,” Perrin said. “That and public safety are the two things we look at every day, and anything we build we want to look and make sure it's good in public safety and adding new police officers, I think that's going to carry over into 2018.”

Mayor Perrin also mentioned the Convention Center in the works on Arkansas State's Campus.

He said after talking with the group behind the project, construction should begin soon with it possibly being done in 2019.

Perrin said he's already petitioning for a big conference to come to Jonesboro once it's done and open.

