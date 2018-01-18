What does it take to get a good night's sleep?

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A series of ordinances regarding a 2% raise for the Jonesboro mayor, city attorney, and city clerk was approved in the city council meeting Thursday night, but it wasn’t unanimous.
A series of ordinances regarding a 2% raise for the Jonesboro mayor, city attorney, and city clerk was approved in the city council meeting Thursday night, but it wasn’t unanimous.
A new regulation change from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will allow individuals to carry a handgun for personal protection in any wildlife management area or lake or property controlled by the commission.
A new regulation change from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will allow individuals to carry a handgun for personal protection in any wildlife management area or lake or property controlled by the commission.
Port Road in West Memphis, Arkansas was blocked off for most of the day after a chemical leak at a plant that's no longer in use.
Port Road in West Memphis, Arkansas was blocked off for most of the day after a chemical leak at a plant that's no longer in use.
Skinny J's and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society partnered together Thursday for their Pints for Paws event.
Skinny J's and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society partnered together Thursday for their Pints for Paws event.
Several car break-ins have hit across Region 8 including Brookland, Jonesboro, and Paragould. Paragould officers think the cold weather has something to do with the uptick.
Several car break-ins have hit across Region 8 including Brookland, Jonesboro, and Paragould. Paragould officers think the cold weather has something to do with the uptick.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.