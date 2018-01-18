Drive For Life provides opportunity to give back, help people

The annual Drive for Life is underway.

Region 8 residents are coming out to help give the gift of life.

Sam Staal of Marmaduke is one of those people.

“It’s something that I feel very good about,” Staal said. “I love to go ahead and do this because I feel that it’s just something small and good that I can do to help fellow people.”

Staal said he’s been donating blood for a while.

“I’ve donated platelets and double red cells,” Staal said. “I’ve also donated whole blood because it can also be used for cancer patients, people who need surgery, kids that have to have blood transfusions. All these things are kind of near and dear to my heart.”

He said it all began when he worked as a blood drive coordinator.

“I used to be a blood drive coordinator when I worked at LA Darling,” Staal said. “So, a lot of the staff here that does these blood drives, I know very well. And I get a chance to go ahead and meet up with old friends when I come out.”

Staal said this is one thing he can do to give back and help others.

“It’s just one small thing, “Staal said. “That I can do to help my fellow people out here in the country. Financially, I might not be able to do a whole lot, but something like this I can contribute to help those and save a life maybe or two that possibly didn’t have an opportunity to go ahead and have that. Where things may seem kind of futile and hopeless, it gives somebody a chance.”

Staal said he’s been donating his blood for over 30 years and has donated over 21 gallons of blood.

The Drive for Life is taking place at St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, January 19th.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.