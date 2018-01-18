Alternative school uses new software to get students caught up

The Batesville School District continues to push toward digital in its classrooms, and one school is already seeing the benefits of that change.

At the White River Academy, they are using Edgenuity computer software for their Personalized Pioneer Pathways.

It has helped students recover classes that they originally failed.

White River Academy is the district's alternative school for students who have fallen behind or are not doing well in a traditional classroom setting.

Director Drew Sandage said the software allows students who are self-driven to complete their missing classwork quicker.

"Instead of making a student retake a whole semester, we can go in and hand-select the parts of a course that they came up short in and we can let them work to recover and bring that grade up to a passing grade," Sandage said.

So, a student may complete a course in one or two months, then move to the next one.

"The hope is to give students a better opportunity to get back on track, have a fresh start, and continue working towards the goal," Sandage said.

The goal could be graduating or catching up and moving back into a traditional classroom.

In just one semester, students have used Edgenuity to recover 15 classes.

