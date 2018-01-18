Newport resident wins $150,000 playing Powerball

A Jackson County resident added a little extra money to his bank account after winning $150,000 in the lottery.

According to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Facebook page , Jeffery of Newport went to a local convenience store and bought a Powerball ticket.

"He's going to pay for his daughter's college," the post noted. "Jeffery of Newport won $150,000 playing Powerball from Nick's One Stop in Newport - enjoy, Jeffery!"

