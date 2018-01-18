Newport resident wins $150,000 playing Powerball - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A Jackson County resident added a little extra money to his bank account after winning $150,000 in the lottery. 

According to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Facebook page, Jeffery of Newport went to a local convenience store and bought a Powerball ticket. 

"He's going to pay for his daughter's college," the post noted. "Jeffery of Newport won $150,000 playing Powerball from Nick's One Stop in Newport - enjoy, Jeffery!" 

