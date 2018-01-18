"Be a Difference Maker" focus of school project

Students at Batesville Central Elementary are learning to be difference makers in their community this school year. (Source: KAIT)

The students at a magnet school in Batesville have learned this year that it does not matter how old you are if you want to make a difference in this world.

The administrators at Central Elementary have been teaching students to be difference makers in their community. This year, the school has raised money for hurricane relief, helped a teacher with cancer and raised more than $1,100 for an injured Batesville police officer.

The students in each grade have a different charity that they learn about every nine weeks. In addition to learning about the charity, the students also collect change for them, bringing in birthday money and even spare change to help people.

Byron Difani, who is the principal at the school, said the program helps to give students a way to help people and learn about what matters in life.

"It's so important for our students, our children, to be able to see that and know that and feel like they're important," Difani said. "When they give, there are smiles on their face and it's really neat."

The students have helped St. Jude Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, the local humane society and the shop with a cop program this year.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.