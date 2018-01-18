Craighead County Judge Ed Hill not running for re-election

According to a post on his personal Facebook page, Craighead County Judge Ed Hill said Thursday night that he would not seek another term in office as county judge.

"The election season will be on us fairly soon. I just wanted to let you know that after thinking long and hard over the last few months, I have decided to NOT run for the office of County Judge. I will continue to serve out this current term ending December 31, 2018. I have stayed long enough to check off many things I set out to do, especially the wrongs I desired to right during my initial campaign. I am proud of the work we have done and will continue to do on behalf of Craighead County during my service to the citizens," Hill said in the post. "I am looking at some other options related to elected office and I will keep you posted on those options as/if they develop. Thank you for your many years of support."

Hill, was sworn into office in 2011, worked for the county road department for more than three decades and served one term as a justice of the peace before becoming county judge.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android