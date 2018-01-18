Harrisburg PD: Woman arrested in murder case

According to Lt. Justin Kimble of the Harrisburg Police Department, a local woman was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man early Thursday morning.

Harrisburg police went to South Street around 5:30 a.m. Thursday after getting a call about the stabbing.

The man later died at a hospital in Jonesboro, Kimble said, noting authorities are still attempting to determine the motive for the stabbing.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said Keyonna Bowlin of Harrisburg has been booked into the Poinsett County jail on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the case.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the case.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android