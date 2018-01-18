Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing

A Harrisburg woman was charged with murder during the investigation into a stabbing death.

Keyonna Bowlin was charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

According to Lt. Justin Kimble of the Harrisburg Police Department, Bowlin was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man early Thursday morning.

Police went to South Street around 5:30 a.m. Thursday after getting a call about the stabbing.

The man later died at a hospital in Jonesboro, Kimble said, noting authorities are still attempting to determine the motive for the stabbing.

Police have not yet released the man's name.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the case.

Bowlin's bond was set at $250,000.

