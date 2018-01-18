HBO show "True Detective" to host casting call

A Little Rock talent agency is hosting a casting call to look for 1,500 actors to participate in the third season of the HBO show "True Detective", officials with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Thursday. (Source: AEDC)

A Little Rock-based talent agency is looking for nearly 1,500 actors, stand-ins and photo-doubles to participate in the third season of the HBO crime anthology series "True Detective", officials with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Thursday.

The Agency, Inc. has issued the casting call for the show, which is based in the Ozarks. The show will start filming in the next few weeks, with casting ongoing over a five-month period.

Directors will be looking for adults for crime scene investigations, school rooms and construction, bystanders, emergency personnel, machinists and heavy-equipment operators but will also cast some children.

Applications are being accepted online with a current photo needed as well as other personal information.

