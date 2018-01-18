Brookland police utilizing new positions, becoming more proactive

The city of Brookland said Thursday the recent uptick in E-9-1-1 calls stems from the manpower patrolling the streets.

With the city continuing to grow, Police Chief Jon Moore said he felt the need to hire more officers than ever before.

Now, with three full-time officers, part-timers, and a new detective on the unit, the department has cracked down significantly on various crimes, including street violations.

Moore said since the new change, the department manages their hours differently, as well as having more officers on the road and in the community.

"It serves our community better to be proactive as a deterrent for people to get out here whether it is car break-ins or whatever so we are going to be proactive to be that deterrent," Moore said.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said the new positions came about due to the city keeping close tabs on their spending and cutting back on costs.

