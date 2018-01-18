Pints for Paws proceeds to help NEAHS

Skinny J's and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society partnered together Thursday for their Pints for Paws event.

While drinking pints of beer, customers were given the chance to donate specific services to the society.

"We have got cards hanging having what specific animals may need and people are buying things for those animals like crazy. Just dog mats and flea treatments and all kinds of stuff," Sarah Reeves said.

Proceeds from customers were donated to the organization during the event.

Hounds Hideaway also pitched in with a pledge to match the totals donations raised for Pints for Paws.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.