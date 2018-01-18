Paragould police: Thieves are taking advantage of the cold weather

Several car break-ins have hit across Region 8 including Brookland, Jonesboro, and Paragould.

Paragould officers think the cold weather has something to do with the uptick.

“It has been random in different areas,” said Chris Bunch, Paragould police officer. “They are getting bolder and bolder.”

Bunch said they are going after unlocked cars with valuable belongings.

“They are stealing things like guns,” said Bunch. “That is going to draw a lot of attention so again, they are getting bold.”

Part of the reason they are seeing so many active cases this early in 2018 deals with how cold it has been outside, according to Bunch.

“They are taking advantage of the cold temperatures,” said Bunch. “Folks are not paying attention as much. They're kind of hibernating in their houses and such. People are cold. They are leaving their cars quickly not thinking to lock it and wanting to go into the house and not taking everything out that they normally would. I think personally that is partly an issue.”

Bunch said to better protect your things, you will have to think like a criminal.

“You have to make your property a harder target,” said Bunch. “Park your vehicle in a lit area. Of course, lock all of your doors and do not leave anything valuable in the cars. The things you do leave in there, hide them from where they can’t see anything.”

Bunch added that there is no doubt in his mind, the crooks will get caught.

“You know, you will get caught,” said Bunch. “You have to be lucky all the time. Police only have to be lucky once and that is all it will take to catch you. It is more work to steal something and look over your shoulder and then find a place to sell what you stole for value than it is to get a job in the workforce. It is not worth the stress.”

Bunch said if you see any suspicious activity taking place in your neighborhood, call the Street Crimes Unit directly at (870) 239-7559.

