AGFC approves carrying of handguns for personal protection on Wildlife Management Areas

A new regulation change from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will allow individuals to carry a handgun for personal protection in any wildlife management area or lake or property controlled by the commission.

According to a media release from the commission, commissioners approved the regulation change Thursday. The change will allow people to openly carry a handgun for personal protection.

Under the previous rule, only people with valid concealed carry permits could possess handguns on a WMA unless there was a hunting season in which the handgun was legal to use.

"Concealed carry permit holders may still carry a concealed handgun, and anyone legally possessing a handgun (as defined by Arkansas Code 5-73-120) on commission-owned or controlled property or while hunting, fishing or trapping on private property as long as it is: (1) for personal protection and either is not employed for hunting or is a legal killing device for a hunting season that is open, and (2) the handgun is otherwise lawfully possessed," officials said in the media release.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.