2% raises approved for mayor, city attorney and city clerk

A series of ordinances regarding a 2% raise for the Jonesboro mayor, city attorney, and city clerk was approved in the city council meeting Thursday night, but it wasn’t unanimous.

A couple of aldermen including David McClain and Bobby Long were not in favor of the decision.

In 2017, that same council voted down 6% raises for elected officials including the council members.

McClain said, like the 2% raise, that was a bad idea seeing as though the raises given to city employees will bring down the city’s reserve funds.

“With the raises that were given, the reserves will run out in a few years,” said McClain. “That was the comment that the previous CFO made and that is the comment that the current CFO made so I don't see why or how we can give ourselves raises at this time.”

The 2% raises were factored into the city’s 2018 budget. McClain stressed he is not against raises but he didn’t feel it was the appropriate time do so.

Council members also discussed creating a committee designed to specifically come up with a plan to give all elected officials raises.

That committee is expected to last six months and will include two residents on its board.

The issue will be discussed at the next city council meeting.

