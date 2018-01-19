School cancels class to battle flu

The flu epidemic has hit one central Arkansas school so hard they're canceling classes Friday to disinfect the school.

According to Russellville Superintendent Dr. Mark Gotcher, nearly 20 percent of the students in the district called out sick Thursday.

Classes were called off for Friday so the district would have time to clean and try to beat the bug.

"Our doors your desk cafeteria tables water fountains and we also have disinfected foggers that we're going to deploy and all the buildings including our school buses so when school starts on Monday will have the most disinfected school district in Arkansas," Dr. Gotcher said.

