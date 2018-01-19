U.S. 63 north of Hardy reopened after accident - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

FULTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A portion of U.S. 63 between Hardy and Mammoth Spring is once again open to traffic after an accident early Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just north of Hardy.

The portion of the highway was closed for just over an hour before reopening.

Arkansas State Police is investigating.

