Binge-worthy episodes of Arkansas Wildlife Television online

LITTLE ROCK AGFC) – If you missed an episode of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s television series, Arkansas Wildlife, you still can tune in to catch it online. The first three seasons are available, in their entirety, at the show’s YouTube page.

If you were too busy hunting or fishing during the regular season to catch one of the shows, binge-watching on the YouTube channel is a great way to keep your mind on the outdoors as we approach the last few weeks of hunting season.

Trey Reid, the show’s host, says he’s received many positive comments from the show, and hopes to keep the momentum going into the next season, airing this spring.

“We appreciate all the guests who have invited us along to create the show,” Reid said. “But our biggest thanks goes to Arkansas Wildlife’s supportive and enthusiastic viewers, who have made our show a huge success."

Highlights from season three include an exciting hunt for white-fronted geese, a young man’s first deer, and smallmouth fishing on the Caddo River and Greers Ferry Lake. Along the way, segments will show off some of the AGFC’s work on shad stockings, habitat improvement, monitoring Arkansas’s Canada goose population and what the AGFC does to bring trout and catfish to urban communities, so everyone has a chance to fish.

Visit www.youtube.com/c/arkansaswildlife to catch up on the action.