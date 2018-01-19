Woman, child shot outside Arkansas apartments

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in Pulaski County say a mother and her 5-year-old child were shot by a person wearing ski mask at their apartment complex Friday morning.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at an apartment complex just outside North Little Rock city limits. Lt. Cody Burk says the woman was outside the building with her children at about 6:30 a.m. when she was approached by the person in a ski mask.

Burk says the person shot the woman and the 5-year-old, and her other children escaped without injury. The conditions of the victims weren't immediately available.

Burk says the shooter reportedly ran south from the apartment complex.

