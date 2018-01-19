New documents give detail into Arkansas nightclub shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Recently released court records provide new details about the moments before a shooting that injured more than two dozen people at a Little Rock nightclub and outline an investigation into the mass shooting last summer.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the documents about the July shooting at Power Ultra Lounge were released on Thursday.

According to the files, 19-year-old Tyler Clay Jackson told police he fired about 10 shots into the nightclub crowd and shot at least three people. Police accuse Jackson of being the initial shooter and arrested him in October on charges of second-degree battery and aggravated assault.

Police initially said the shooting involved rival gangs but haven't disclosed which gangs were involved. A spokesman for the department was unable to say whether Jackson has any gang associations.

