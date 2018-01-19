Journey, Def Leppard to perform this summer in AR - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Journey, Def Leppard to perform this summer in AR

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Do you wanna get rocked?

This summer, the Verizon Arena will welcome Journey and Def Leppard “with open arms.”

The bands will bring their 2018 North American concert tour to the North Little Rock arena on Saturday, July 7.

Ticket prices and sale date have yet to be released.

