Utility company warns scammers targeting customers

A local utility company wants to pull the plug on scammers threatening their customers.

Kennett City Light Gas & Water (CLGW) said Friday it has received reports of scammers calling customers, demanding payment of their utility bills.

The scammers have been threatening power shutoffs and request personal information, according to a news release.

The utility company said it would never demand immediate payment over the phone and cautions customers to never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.

CLGW lists these signs to beware of when dealing with an unknown caller:

You get a call or an email claiming your services will be cut off unless you call a number or click on a link and give your account information. CLGW will never ask you to send your account information by email.

Someone calls demanding your wire the money or use a prepaid or reloadable debit/gift card to pay your bill. Legitimate companies don’t demand you use those methods of payment.

The caller tells you to call a phone number and give your credit, debit or prepaid card number. If you do that, the scammer can access the money from your credit, debit or prepaid card, and you can’t trace where your money went. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

For more information or to confirm a bill, call CLGW at 888-5366 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the CLGW website.

Those who think a fake bill collector or scammer has contacted them should notify CLGW, call the police, and file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-392-8222.

