City responds to Food Giant closing

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -

The Food Giant in Osceola announced that it will be closing its doors soon.

Mayor Dickie Kennemore said this is obviously a negative for the community, causing a loss of jobs, sales tax and the markup on utilities.

Mayor Kennemore said the city even tried to work with Food Giant to alleviate some of their expenses.

He said they couldn’t stop the business from closing their doors, so now the city is being proactive about the problem.

“We’re going to be pragmatic about this. We’ve identified the problem, and that is we have one less grocery store, so we’re going to try to find a solution,” Kennemore said. “In fact, it was discussed at the chamber board meeting that we need to come together and recruit another store here.”

Mayor Kennemore said he has been in contact with multiple people in the food business.

There are no finalized plans yet, but Mayor Kennemore says he is hopeful there will be a silver lining to this situation.

