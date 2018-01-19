New ordinance requires a fee for bulk item disposal

The city of Gosnell has passed a new ordinance that will affect curbside pickup.

It’s Ordinance No. 299, and it states the city will now charge a fee for disposal of bulk items.

Things like couches, washing machines, and dryers will be $5 per item and $25 per truckload to throw in the city trash dumpster.

If you need the city to pick the items up for you, the fee is $10 per item and $40 per truckload.

City Clerk Kathleen Hunt-Cross said after increases in fuel costs, wages and landfill fees, the city could no longer eat the cost of this service.

“Last year, it was over $12,000 just for pickup and waste disposal,” Hunt-Cross said. “So, we had to pass it on to our residents, unfortunately.”

Hunt-Cross said they have to take care of their city, and they hope residents will be understanding during this change.

