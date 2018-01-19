Cedar Ridge begins rewriting curriculum

An Independence County school district is making serious changes to curriculum after Impact Independence County and Forward Arkansas teamed up for an education summit back in August.

The Cedar Ridge School District recently finished a strategic plan that outlined three main goals.

Those are a curriculum overhaul, improving the culture of their school environment, and upgrading their technology infrastructure.

Superintendent Andy Ashley felt after their summit that their current way of thinking about instruction was not in line with their overall goals for students.

"We just want our kids to have the opportunities whether that be college or career or military or even being a mom,” Ashley said. “We want them to have the knowledge and the skill set to learn how to be a problem solver.”

Cedar Ridge is partnered with Springdale, another Forward Arkansas Community.

Their curriculum director, Dr. Megan Slocum, is helping rewrite the school’s curriculum.

It will involve more partnerships with local industries and businesses to show the real-life application of the skills students are learning in the classroom.

