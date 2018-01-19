Superintendent: Alert button accidentally pushed at Westside

An alert that is sent out in case of an emergency involving the Westside School District was inadvertently sent out Friday, the school's superintendent said.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page , Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the RAVE Panic Button was activated by accident.

"Today, unfortunately, this was activated by accident," Gauntt said in the post. "The teachers, administrators and security personnel responded swiftly to secure the school and ensure the safety of your students. We sent the alert cancellation e-notes out to help you understand when/if your student came home talking about the lockdown we had today. I want to commend our teachers and administrators on the way this event was handled."

Gauntt said in the post that the system allows staff to push a button to alert early responders across the district, as well as area police and fire department of a possible emergency.

Anyone with questions about the situation can call the school's office Monday.

