Police: copper thieves target town's former fire department, water plant

The Cherry Valley Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the person behind multiple copper thefts in town.

According to a post by the department's Facebook page, copper wiring has been stolen from behind the old fire department and from the water plant.

"One theft occurred sometime around December 1st and again sometime between January 17th and 18th," the post stated.

The Cherry Valley Police Department noted anyone with information regarding the theft will remain anonymous.

If you have information to pass along, you can contact the department at (870) 588-3323.

