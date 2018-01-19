Local basketball scores 1/19/18 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local basketball scores 1/19/18

Boy's basketball:

Jonesboro 60 Wynne 32 

Nettleton 79 Forrest City 78 

Marked Tree 68 Marmaduke 23 

Trumann 48 Brookland 45 

Walnut Ridge 47 Pocahontas 42 

Earle 51 BIC 42 

Blytheville 56 Valley View 48 

Tuckerman 53 Mountain View 36 

Harrisburg 56 Rivercrest 53

GCT 85 Marion 59

Gosnell 62 Riverside 46

Girl's Basketball:

Jonesboro 59 Wynne 13 

Highland 30 Cave City 29 

Bay 70 Marked Tree 24

Paragould 40 West Memphis 32 

Valley View 45 Blytheville 35

Nettleton 67 Forrest City 34

Pocahontas 52 Piggott 21

