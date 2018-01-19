Local basketball scores 1/19/18

Boy's basketball:
Jonesboro 60 Wynne 32
Nettleton 79 Forrest City 78
Marked Tree 68 Marmaduke 23
Trumann 48 Brookland 45
Walnut Ridge 47 Pocahontas 42
Earle 51 BIC 42
Blytheville 56 Valley View 48
Tuckerman 53 Mountain View 36
Harrisburg 56 Rivercrest 53
GCT 85 Marion 59
Gosnell 62 Riverside 46
Girl's Basketball:
Jonesboro 59 Wynne 13
Highland 30 Cave City 29
Bay 70 Marked Tree 24
Paragould 40 West Memphis 32
Valley View 45 Blytheville 35
Nettleton 67 Forrest City 34
Pocahontas 52 Piggott 21
