Greene County Rescue Squad to be more efficient in grain bin rescues

The Greene County Rescue Squad recently received a rural development grant that allowed them to purchase a $32,000 agricultural response trailer.

“This was $15,000 matching rural development grant that was able to get this vehicle,” said Brent Cox, the media coordinator for the volunteer organization. “This will allow us to respond to agricultural disasters much faster.”

Cox said this could help with tractor roll-overs but more specifically, grain bin entrapments.

“We have worked numerous grain bin incidents all over the region,” said Cox. “We have been very successful to where we have come up with appropriate protocol to make a grain bin rescue faster and more efficient.”

The trailer features equipment like an air compressor, generator, electric power tools, a light tower, copper dams, rescue auger, shovels, rakes, and more.

“We will be able to see what all we need to do and have all of our equipment on hand to help our community in case something does happen that we hope does not,” said Cox.

Governor Asa Hutchinson even paid the organization a visit with high praises.

“This is a voluntary effort that people care about it,” said Hutchinson. “It is formed locally but it makes a difference in people's lives and makes the community stronger and better. As Governor, I like to see that and I like to see what is happening in Greene County.”

Cox said the organization is more than grateful for the community's support because, without their generous donations, projects such as this couldn't happen.

