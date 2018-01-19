Hamilton star performs at Orpheum

Mandy Gonzalez, who stars in the Broadway play "Hamilton", performed Friday in Memphis. (Source: WMC)

One of the stars of the Broadway hit "Hamilton" was in Memphis Friday to perform in concert with a student group.

According to a report from Raycom affiliate WMC in Memphis, Mandy Gonzalez performed her solo show at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts at the Orpheum.

In addition to Gonzalez, the people who attended the concert Friday night heard from the Orpheum Student Cabaret. Gonzalez said the opportunity to perform was educational.

"Part of my reason for taking the night off from Hamilton and touring is that I get to connect with the community in different places and part of the way I get to connect is through the youth," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez performs as Angelica Schuyler in the play.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.