Dog found safe and sound

It was a happy ending after a person with binoculars found a missing dog safe and sound in a field around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning, officials with the Caruthersville Humane Society said.

The owner of a missing dog had offered a $1,000 reward for the safe return of their dog, according to a post on the Caruthersville Humane Society Facebook page .

The dog, named Susie, went missing after a car crash on I-155 late Wednesday-early Thursday. The dog was spotted Friday night in a field just off Highway 84 going toward Pilot's Truck Stop and Hayti, the post noted.

The animal, which was returned to its owner, was also microchipped and was wearing a pink collar, along with dragging a red leash.

