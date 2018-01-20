Dog found safe and sound - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dog found safe and sound

Susie the dog (Source: Caruthersville Humane Society) Susie the dog (Source: Caruthersville Humane Society)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KAIT) -

It was a happy ending after a person with binoculars found a missing dog safe and sound in a field around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning, officials with the Caruthersville Humane Society said.

The owner of a missing dog had offered a $1,000 reward for the safe return of their dog, according to a post on the Caruthersville Humane Society Facebook page

The dog, named Susie, went missing after a car crash on I-155 late Wednesday-early Thursday. The dog was spotted Friday night in a field just off Highway 84 going toward Pilot's Truck Stop and Hayti, the post noted. 

The animal, which was returned to its owner, was also microchipped and was wearing a pink collar, along with dragging a red leash. 

