Searcy police investigate armed robbery

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Searcy police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Friday night, Searcy Assistant Police Chief Steve Taylor said Saturday. 

According to a media release, police went to the Valero station in the 300 block of South Benton Street around 10 p.m. Friday after getting a call about the armed robbery. The employee was in the store when the robbery happened, police said. 

"An employee of the Valero station told officers that he was approached by an individual who entered the store, then produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register," Taylor said in a statement. "After taking the money, the suspect reportedly fled the area on foot." 

Police describe the suspect as a young black male, approximately six feet tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. 

No one was hurt and police are investigating. 

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Searcy police at 501-268-3531.

