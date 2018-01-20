Man taken to hospital after water rescue - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Man taken to hospital after water rescue

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A man was taken Saturday afternoon to a hospital to be checked out after a water rescue in rural Greene County, officials said. 

According to Greene County Sheriff David Carter, rescue crews were attempting to save a dog that fell in Lake Frierson. 

Carter said the dog's owner was running after it and both the man and the dog fell in the water. The man got out safely but the dog died. Rescue squads are on the scene.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

