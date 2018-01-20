Man taken to hospital after water rescue

A man was taken Saturday afternoon to a hospital to be checked out after a water rescue in rural Greene County, officials said.

According to Greene County Sheriff David Carter, rescue crews were attempting to save a dog that fell in Lake Frierson.

Carter said the dog's owner was running after it and both the man and the dog fell in the water. The man got out safely but the dog died. Rescue squads are on the scene.

