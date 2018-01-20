John 3:16 Ministries holds annual fundraiser

John 3:16 Ministries hosted their annual Winter Blast event in Jonesboro on Saturday.

Those who attended enjoyed a catfish dinner, a silent auction and even a play area for children.

The event helps fund the ministry throughout the year.

Those who help organize the event said Winter Blast is one of the group's biggest fundraisers.

"Last year we probably did $300,000 that's what it takes to keep John 3:16 growing, " said instructor Todd Childers. "We've got a 150 guys and wanting to take more of them in and the need is there."

One man says he struggled with addiction and the ministry changed his life.

"So thankful to be able to give back and it's because of events like these that we get to be apart of it," said instructor Craig Hendrix. "Help lead people to Christ and get their life back on track, get their family rebuilt let them see the restoration the healing that my family's received."

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.