Family renovates home for homeless veteran

A group is working to provide a living place for a homeless veteran in Jonesboro.

The Wilcoxson Foundation began working on a home this week.

The family founded the Glenn Wilcoxson Veterans Center to help homeless vets, and now they are partnering with the Veteran Villages of America to remodel a home.

"I believe there's about 26 homeless veterans just in Jonesboro right now,” Josh Wilcoxson said.



Josh, who is a veteran himself, told Region 8 News his family is full of veterans and they are hoping to reach out and help someone in need.

"Twenty-six percent of all homeless are veterans, and we feel like that there's a shame for the country in that, no veteran should be put in that kind of position,” Dr. Ron Wilcoxson said.



The family is renovating a home on Freeman Street that was donated by the family of a World War II veteran through the Veterans Village, and now the Wilcoxson's dreams are becoming a reality.

"Hopefully we'll be able to do more homes in Jonesboro and get a lot more veterans the help they need real quick," Josh said.

The Wilcoxson’s will continue working on the home throughout this week.

They hope to have the remodel done within the next couple of months.

