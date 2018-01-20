Fire Chief: Field fire intentionally set

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, a fire that destroyed 160 acres in a field in Egypt at the Craighead County line on Highway 91 was intentionally set.

Authorities are attempting to find out who set the blaze and anyone with information on the fire should contact the Hoxie Fire Department at 870-886-5722.

Multiple fire crews responded Saturday night to the fire.

Ditto said the field was a Miscanthus field.

Crews worked to protect two houses nearby and the Arkansas Forestry Commission went to the scene. No homes were damaged in the blaze. Ditto said firefighters were able to set a backfire, which helped to put out the blaze.

Miscanthus was once used to make biofuel, that is why it burns so easily.

