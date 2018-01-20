Multiple fire crews respond to large field fire

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large field fire in Egypt at the Craighead County Line on Highway 91.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, this is a Miscanthus field.

Crews are working to protect two houses nearby.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission is en route.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they also work to shut down a portion of Highway 91.

Miscanthus was once used to make biofuel, that is why it burns so easily.

We have a Region 8 News crew on the way.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android