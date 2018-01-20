Multiple fire crews respond to large field fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Multiple fire crews respond to large field fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large field fire in Egypt at the Craighead County Line on Highway 91.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, this is a Miscanthus field.

Crews are working to protect two houses nearby.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission is en route.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they also work to shut down a portion of Highway 91.

Miscanthus was once used to make biofuel, that is why it burns so easily.

