Firefighter injured while battling blaze, police officer and family lose everything

A Kennett firefighter is now resting at home after suffering a fractured ankle Saturday while battling a blaze, according to a post on the Kennett Fire Department's Facebook page.

Firefighters went to the structure fire on Madison Street around 11:40 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about the fire. The duplex fire was well involved and had spread to other vehicles, officials said in the post.

According to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page , the house belonged to Kennett Police Department Corporal David Bailey and his wife, Anna.

The couple was not at home when the fire happened but lost most if not all of their belongings. Firefighters were able to rescue two animals from the apartment.

The department is hosting a benefit barbecue at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Jaycees building on 5th Street near the airport to help the family. Whole sides of ribs are being sold for $20 while pork steaks are being sold for $10.

To place an order, you can call the police department at 573-888-4622, Sgt. Mark Dennis at 573-344-3809, Crystal Dennis at 573-888-7992 or Jeremy Yates at 573-344-8358.

Also, donations can be made to Dennis, Dennis or Yates or by dropping off money at the police station.

