John 3:16 Ministries celebrates 1,000th graduate

Hundreds gathered at John 3:16 Ministries for a special ceremony to celebrate their 1,000th graduate on Sunday.

The ministry is a spiritual boot camp providing a cure for men struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

Bryan Tuggle and his wife, Beverly, founded the ministry in 2003 and they said they never imagined it would grow to help so many men.

"Our trust was in God and He started opening doors as we worked, as we got out and served the community, people started giving," said Bryan Tuggle. "We started growing and it hasn't stopped and it will not stop as long as we serve people."

The ministry's 1000th graduate, Brent Waugh, said he cannot thank the Tuggles and everyone at John 3:16 Ministries enough for helping him rebuild his life.

"Here we are winners now," said Waugh. "We are proud to be men that follow Jesus Christ and I want to be apart of the for the rest of my life."

Governor Asa Hutchinson presented Waugh with his diploma and also spoke to a crowd during the service.

Waugh said he will now move on to be an instructor for the ministry and hopes to help others who struggle with addiction.

The Tuggles said they hope within the next 15 years, John 3:16 Ministries will have 5,000 graduates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.