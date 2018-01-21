Teen killed in Clay County car crash

A teen was killed in a crash in Clay County Sunday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, the wreck happened on Highway 62 east of Corning shortly after 2 p.m.

The report states, the teen driving a 2011 GMC Sierra westbound on the highway crossed the center line and went into the path of another vehicle.

Roads at the time of the crash were wet, according to the report.

The Corning Police Chief, Jimmy Leach, told Region 8 News the teen was a 16-year-old girl who was well-known in the community and played for the Corning Senior High basketball team.

