Massive power outage reported in Blytheville

Over 2,600 customers in Blytheville are without power Monday morning.

According to the outage map from Entergy Arkansas, the outage happened around 5 a.m.

A serviceman is working to determine the cause of the outage.

Entergy states the power will be back on as soon as possible.

Click here to check the outage map for updates.

Craighead Electric is also seeing outages in their coverage area. Click here to see their outage map.

