Man seriously injured in weekend crash

A Missouri man was seriously injured following a crash in Pemiscot County over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jason Foster was injured in the crash which happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 84 just west of Caruthersville.

Foster was reportedly driving a 2004 Ford Mustang east when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The Caruthersville man was airlifted to a Memphis, TN hospital for treatment.

MSHP stated Foster was not wearing a seat belt.

