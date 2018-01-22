Strong winds damage buildings, knock out power in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Thousands of people are without electricity in Arkansas after strong storms moved through the state.

Entergy Arkansas says crews are working to restore electricity to the 7,000 homes and businesses that lost power in the storms late Sunday and early Monday. Jefferson County had the highest number of outages at 1,770, while Mississippi County had more than 1,300 outages.

The Storm Prediction Center says a water plant was reported damaged by powerful winds in the western Arkansas town of Huntington in Sebastian County. Damage was also reported to buildings in Faulkner County.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.