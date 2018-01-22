Tornadoes, winds damage buildings and cut power in Arkansas

SPRINGHILL, Ark. (AP) - Strong storms that raked Arkansas included one tornado that took the roof off a church in Faulkner County and another that damaged a water plant south of Fort Smith.

National Weather Service offices said Monday that a tornado with winds around 100 mph hit east of Springhill, just north of Conway, and damaged other buildings, trees and power lines. A weaker storm, with winds about 90 mph, hit at Huntington, south of Fort Smith. It damaged trees and destroyed a shed at the local water plant.

Both Sunday night twisters were rated "EF1" on a six-level scale of tornado damage.

A number of homes and businesses lost power during the storms. Jefferson County had 1,770 outages while Mississippi County had over 1,300.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

