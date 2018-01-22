GRANT WISHES TODAY: 2018 Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon

The 20th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is going on now!
On Fri., Feb. 16, join Jonesboro Radio Group, KAIT, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation as we raise money to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.
You can keep giving until 6:30 p.m.
Watch Region 8 News tonight for the grand total.
Ways to donate are as follows:
|ON THE PHONE
Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800. Every time a phone rings, a child gets their wish…well it depends on how much you give, but every penny helps, so call us maybe. No, make that call us for sure.
|ONLINE
You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page. Try it now. It’ll make your heart and mouse feel good.
|
ON THE ROAD
|
ONSITE
No matter which way you decide to give, we just hope that you will give. We are trying to make it as easy as possible for you to help make wishes come true. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us; it inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.
Supporters of this event include: First Security Bank, BPL Plasma, Faith Funeral Service, Fergus Orthodontics, Jonesboro Insurance, Midsouth Metal Supply, Interstate All Battery, Stadium Auto Body, H&R Block, Buffalo Wild Wings, Running Threads, 1st Financial Mortgage, McNabb Family Funeral Homes, Ground Crew LLC, Centennial Bank, United Pawn Brokers, Schlotzsky’s, Metro PCS, Crane Composite, and Bayird Auto Group.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.