GRANT WISHES TODAY: 2018 Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon

HELP MAKE WISHES COME TRUE TODAY!

The 20th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is going on now!

On Fri., Feb. 16, join Jonesboro Radio Group, KAIT, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation as we raise money to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

You can keep giving until 6:30 p.m.

Watch Region 8 News tonight for the grand total.

Ways to donate are as follows:

ON THE PHONE

Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800. Every time a phone rings, a child gets their wish…well it depends on how much you give, but every penny helps, so call us maybe. No, make that call us for sure. ONLINE

You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page. Try it now. It’ll make your heart and mouse feel good. ON THE ROAD

You can give by stopping at one of our Wish-A-Thon Roadblock locations, spread throughout NEA. Think of them as a drive thru for wishes. A list of locations will be provided soon. ROADBLOCK LOCATIONS Bay: Hwy. 463 and Elder Street

Hwy. 463 and Main Street Brookland: Hwy. 49 B next to Kum & Go

Hwy. 49 next to Jordan's Quick Stop Bono: Light at Old 63B Caraway: Hwy. 158 and Hwy. 135 Harrisburg: Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 14 at the stoplight Hoxie: Front Street and Hwy. 63B Jonesboro: Red Wolf Boulevard and Nettleton Avenue (Walgreens/First Security Bank)

Caraway Road and Highland Drive (Mattress King)

Southwest Drive and Culberhouse Street (Kum & Go) Marked Tree: Hwy. 463 and Hester Park Drive near McDonald's

Hwy. 463 and Frisco Street Paragould: Hwy. 412 and Carroll Road near Gazaway Ace

Hwy. 49 and County Road 721 by GCT High School Piggott: 1020 East Main Street in front of Country Mart Rector: Hwy. 49 and Hwy. 90 near Flash Market Trumann: Hwy. 463 and Hwy. 69 next to Sonic Walnut Ridge: Front Street and Main Street Weiner: Roadside Park on Hwy. 49 ONSITE

You’re invited to come see us in person at Jonesboro Radio Group headquarters on 314 Union. We take checks, cash, credit cards and hugs. We love hugs; we were raised by huggers.

No matter which way you decide to give, we just hope that you will give. We are trying to make it as easy as possible for you to help make wishes come true. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us; it inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

Supporters of this event include: First Security Bank, BPL Plasma, Faith Funeral Service, Fergus Orthodontics, Jonesboro Insurance, Midsouth Metal Supply, Interstate All Battery, Stadium Auto Body, H&R Block, Buffalo Wild Wings, Running Threads, 1st Financial Mortgage, McNabb Family Funeral Homes, Ground Crew LLC, Centennial Bank, United Pawn Brokers, Schlotzsky’s, Metro PCS, Crane Composite, and Bayird Auto Group.