GRANT WISHES TODAY: 2018 Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon

HELP MAKE WISHES COME TRUE TODAY! 

The 20th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is going on now!

On Fri., Feb. 16, join Jonesboro Radio Group, KAIT, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation as we raise money to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

You can keep giving until 6:30 p.m.

Watch Region 8 News tonight for the grand total.

Ways to donate are as follows:

ON THE PHONE
Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800. Every time a phone rings, a child gets their wish…well it depends on how much you give, but every penny helps, so call us maybe. No, make that call us for sure.
ONLINE
You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page. Try it now. It’ll make your heart and mouse feel good.

ON THE ROAD
You can give by stopping at one of our Wish-A-Thon Roadblock locations, spread throughout NEA. Think of them as a drive thru for wishes. A list of locations will be provided soon.

ROADBLOCK LOCATIONS

Bay: 

  • Hwy. 463 and Elder Street
  • Hwy. 463 and Main Street

Brookland:

  • Hwy. 49 B next to Kum & Go
  • Hwy. 49 next to Jordan's Quick Stop

Bono:

  • Light at Old 63B

Caraway:

  • Hwy. 158 and Hwy. 135

Harrisburg:

  • Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 14 at the stoplight

Hoxie:

  • Front Street and Hwy. 63B

Jonesboro:

  • Red Wolf Boulevard and Nettleton Avenue (Walgreens/First Security Bank)
  • Caraway Road and Highland Drive (Mattress King)
  • Southwest Drive and Culberhouse Street (Kum & Go)

Marked Tree:

  • Hwy. 463 and Hester Park Drive near McDonald's
  • Hwy. 463 and Frisco Street

Paragould:

  • Hwy. 412 and Carroll Road near Gazaway Ace
  • Hwy. 49 and County Road 721 by GCT High School

Piggott:

  • 1020 East Main Street in front of Country Mart

Rector:

  • Hwy. 49 and Hwy. 90 near Flash Market

Trumann:

  • Hwy. 463 and Hwy. 69 next to Sonic

Walnut Ridge:

  • Front Street and Main Street

Weiner:

  • Roadside Park on Hwy. 49

ONSITE
You’re invited to come see us in person at Jonesboro Radio Group headquarters on 314 Union. We take checks, cash, credit cards and hugs. We love hugs; we were raised by huggers.

No matter which way you decide to give, we just hope that you will give. We are trying to make it as easy as possible for you to help make wishes come true. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us; it inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

Supporters of this event include: First Security BankBPL PlasmaFaith Funeral ServiceFergus OrthodonticsJonesboro InsuranceMidsouth Metal SupplyInterstate All BatteryStadium Auto BodyH&R BlockBuffalo Wild WingsRunning Threads1st Financial MortgageMcNabb Family Funeral HomesGround Crew LLCCentennial BankUnited Pawn BrokersSchlotzsky’sMetro PCSCrane Composite, and Bayird Auto Group.

