The 2018 Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon

HELP MAKE WISHES COME TRUE FRI., FEB. 16

JANUARY 9, 2018

(Source: Jonesboro Radio Group)

The 20th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon is coming soon.

On Fri., Feb. 16, join Jonesboro Radio Group, KAIT, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation as we raise money to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

Continue coming back to this page for updates and details as we near the date.

Ways to donate are as follows:

ON THE PHONE

Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800. Every time a phone rings, a child gets their wish…well it depends on how much you give, but every penny helps, so call us maybe. No, make that call us for sure. ONLINE

You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page. Try it now. It’ll make your heart and mouse feel good. ON THE ROAD

You can give by stopping at one of our Wish-A-Thon Roadblock locations, spread throughout NEA. Think of them as a drive thru for wishes. A list of locations will be provided soon. ONSITE

You’re invited to come see us in person at Jonesboro Radio Group headquarters on 314 Union. We take checks, cash, credit cards and hugs. We love hugs; we were raised by huggers.

No matter which way you decide to give, we just hope that you will give. We are trying to make it as easy as possible for you to help make wishes come true. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us; it inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

Supporters of this event include: First Security Bank, BPL Plasma, Faith Funeral Service, Fergus Orthodontics, Jonesboro Insurance, Midsouth Metal Supply, Interstate All Battery, Stadium Auto Body, H&R Block, Buffalo Wild Wings, Running Threads, 1st Financial Mortgage, McNabb Family Funeral Homes, Ground Crew LLC, Centennial Bank, United Pawn Brokers, Schlotzsky’s, Metro PCS, Crane Composite, and Bayird Auto Group.